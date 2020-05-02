Coronavirus in Israel: 16,152 confirmed cases, 227 dead

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday morning announced that the number of currently active confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 6,525.

In total, Israel has seen a total of 16,152 confirmed cases, including 51 who have been diagnosed since Friday evening.

A total 227 people have died of coronavirus, a rise of two since Friday. Also since Friday, 244 people have recovered from coronavirus, and one patient has been placed on a ventilator.

Israel had its highest number of active cases on April 15, when there were 3,300 more active cases than there are currently.

Health Ministry statistics show that in the past three days, 99 new patients were diagnosed in Jerusalem and 30 in the Bedouin town of Hura, which has seen a total of 99 cases. In Bnei Brak, formerly considered a coronavirus hotspot, 29 new cases were diagnosed, and Beit Shemesh and Modi'in Illit saw 18 and 10 new cases respectively. In the northern Arab town of Deir al-Asad, which has been closed off due to a spike in cases, one new case was confirmed in the past three days.

The Ministry's statistics also showed that five new cases were diagnosed in Ramat Gan in the past three days, while seven were diagnosed in Petah Tikva and four were diagnosed in Ness Ziona. In Kafr Qara, an Arab town near Haifa, four new cases were diagnosed, while in the southern city of Be'er Sheva, three new cases were diagnosed. Haifa saw two new cases, while Tel Aviv saw one.