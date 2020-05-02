Cabinet to discuss new relief measures for the economy

Cabinet to discuss opening of markets, shopping malls and parks, among other things.

The Cabinet is set to discuss on Sunday the exit strategy from the coronavirus crisis, and the discussion will include a series of new relief measures for the economy.

The measures to be discussed include the opening of markets, shopping malls and parks, eliminating the limit on staying at a distance of 100 meters when exiting one’s home, the opening of beaches and swimming pools, and more.

A senior government official said on Friday that the goal is to set dates for the return of the various industries, subject to the numbers of new cases of coronavirus, as Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has suggested. At the same time, the Finance, Economy and Health Ministries are discussing the issue of markets and malls, but there are still differences of opinion on the matter.

Meanwhile on Friday, Cabinet ministers decided to allow the first three grades of elementary schools and the last two grades of high schools to resume studies starting this coming Sunday.

Preschools and kindergartens remain closed for an additional week.

Grades 4-10 will be opened up gradually during the month of May.

Under the Education Ministry’s plan, kindergartens and preschools would reopen this coming Sunday, but with only half of the children enrolled allowed to attend for the first three days of the week. In the second three days, the other half of children would be allowed to attend, with the two groups alternating every three days.

The plan would also reopen elementary schools on Sunday – but only for the first, second, and third grades.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)