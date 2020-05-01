US coronavirus cases increase by more than 30,000 in one day

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,062,446 cases of COVID-19 and 62,406 deaths.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,062,446 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 30,787 cases from its previous count.

The number of deaths, it said, had risen by 2,349 to 62,406.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. ET on April 30.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he had seen evidence linking the novel coronavirus to a lab in Wuhan, China, though he would not provide further details.

“Yes, I have,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked directly whether he had seen evidence that gives him confidence the virus was tied to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“And I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they’re like the public relations agency for China,” Trump added.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines and added he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week.

The US surpassed 60,000 domestic deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after it recorded its one millionth coronavirus case.

