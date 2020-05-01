Coronavirus in Israel: 225 dead, 16,101 cases

103 cases are in serious condition and 83 are on respirators.

Israel's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 225 on Friday, according to updated numbers published by the Health Ministry.

The total number of confirmed cases is 16,101, of which 103 are in serious condition and 83 are on respirators.

9,156 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals to their homes.

Earlier on Friday, Cabinet ministers decided to allow the first three grades of elementary schools and the last two grades of high schools to resume studies starting this coming Sunday.

Preschools and kindergartens remain closed for an additional week.

Grades 4-10 will be opened up gradually during the month of May.

