Woman injured in terrorist attack released from hospital

The 62-year-old woman who suffered moderate to serious injuries in the stabbing attack in Kfar Saba on Memorial Day was discharged on Friday from Meir Hospital in the city.

The woman was stabbed near the G complex in Kfar Saba.

The terrorist, 19-year-old Muhammad Alaa Jamil Risha, a resident of Tulkarm, was neutralized.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating her to the trauma center of Meir Hospital.

The victim was fully conscious while being evacuated from the scene of the attack.

