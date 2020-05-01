Watch: Jewish New Yorkers respond to Blasio

Jews from New York respond to the mayor's tweets which "singled out the Jewish community"

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind shared the video and wrote:

MUST WATCH: Jewish NYers respond to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s singling out of the entire Jewish community for the actions of a few.‬

‪His words had immediate consequences and the city’s 1.1 million Jews are feeling the harsh effects of the mayor’s fueling of the hateful flames of antisemitism!

YES, what those people did was wrong.

YES, the mayor is NOT an anti-Semite.

And YES he still fueled anti-Semitism as is evident in the comments to his post.

Yes his “apology” was a joke, and we demand a real one.

We expect better, much better from him. He needs to correct this before it’s absolutely too late.