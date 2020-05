The United States' top infectious diseases expert says the trial of an antiviral drug to treat Covid-19 has produced promising results.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said he is seeing signs a coronavirus vaccine could be ready by January.

He said that his prediction of a January vaccine is consistent with past comments he made stating that it would take 12 to 18 months to develop an effective vaccine.