Bnei Brak rabbi becomes 223rd coronavirus fatality

Family suffers third coronavirus-related death in a row, after Rabbi Shlomo Meir Rosenberg dies at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital.

A Bnei Brak rabbi passed away Friday morning at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak as a result of a coronavirus infection, becoming Israel’s 223rd reported coronavirus fatality.

Rabbi Shlomo Meir Rosenberg, 72, had worked in the diamond industry in Ramat Gan, and is survived by his wife and ten children.

His death is the third in the family caused by the coronavirus. The rabbi’s widow lost both her mother and brother to the coronavirus in April.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel is 7,023, according to Israel’s Health Ministry, with 83 patients on assisted breathing.

The number of new cases in the past 24 hours, 58, is now less than a third of the number of patients who recovered from coronavirus over the same period – 197.