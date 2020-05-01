Trump says he saw evidence linking COVID-19 to Wuhan lab

Trump says he has seen evidence linking the novel coronavirus to a lab in Wuhan, but does not provide further details.

US President Donald Trump said in Thursday he had seen evidence linking the novel coronavirus to a lab in Wuhan, China, though he would not provide further details.

“Yes, I have,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked directly whether he had seen evidence that gives him confidence the virus was tied to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“And I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they’re like the public relations agency for China,” Trump added, according to The Hill.

The President, noting that the matter was under investigation, declined to answer later when pressed on what gave him such confidence to link the virus to the lab in China.

“I can’t tell you that. I am not allowed to tell you that,” Trump said.

The US intelligence community said earlier on Thursday it agreed with the scientific consensus that the virus was not “manmade or genetically modified” but confirmed that officials are investigating whether the outbreak began through contact with animals or as a result of a lab accident in Wuhan.

“As we do in all crises, the Community’s experts respond by surging resources and producing critical intelligence on issues vital to US national security,” the Office of Director of National Intelligence said in a rare statement quoted by The Hill.

“The IC [intelligence community] will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan,” the statement added.

China has denied the Trump administration’s accusations that it withheld information about the virus. A top official at the P4 research laboratory in Wuhan has also denied any link between the lab and COVID-19.