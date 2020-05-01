Bedouin break into military base, steal equipment and weapons

Bedouin broke into the IDF training base in Tze'elim on Thursday and stole personal equipment and weapons from tanks and armored personal carriers.

According to a report on Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), the thieves entered 13 armored personal carriers and one tank and tore the covers off them.

Military police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "A tear in the fence surrounding a base in the south was identified earlier after damage to military equipment was discovered at the base. The investigation revealed that several suspects entered the base. The suspects stole military equipment, damaged equipment and fled.”

"The tear to the fence was repaired and the IDF launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, at the conclusion of which the findings will be passed for examination by the prosecutor's office," the IDF statement said.