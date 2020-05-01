Sa'ar: Supreme Court has no respect for the legislature

Likud MK: The judiciary should only intervene in legislation in rare cases - but it has become routine.

Former Minister MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) expressed hope on Thursday that the Supreme Court will not prevent Binyamin Netanyahu from forming the next government.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 13 News, Sa'ar said that he does “not think that the Supreme Court will intervene in the matter - it is a violation of the right to vote and be elected and cannot occur in a democratic state."

"An independent judiciary should only intervene in legislation in rare cases - but it has become commonplace. The Supreme Court has no respect for the legislature," added Sa’ar.

"I said that a court ruling must be respected, but it is not a sect - you do not have to applaud everything the court says," Sa'ar continued.

"The elected authorities are the ones who are chosen to set policy and lead it, the court must not place its worldview in place of those who were chosen to do so. The greatest threat to the Supreme Court and its status – comes from itself."

Earlier on Thursday, a Likud official warned that "an intervention by the Supreme Court will inevitably result in elections, at the center of which will be its powers and the Overrule Clause.”