What exactly is Yamina asking for?

Yamina wants the Ministry of Health, Education and another deputy ministerial portfolio. Officials in the Likud: Unrealistic demands.

According to reports, Yamina is demanding the health and education portfolios in the new unity government, along with another deputy portfolio.

Likud officials told Channel 12 that the demands of the Yamina party were unrealistic.

"We should note that even if Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees to grant Naftali Bennett the health portfolio, the latter will insist on obtaining more significant positions for the rest of his party's senior members," said a source.

As a counter offer, the negotiating team for the Likud suggested Yamina accept the education portfolio, the Jerusalem portfolio and a deputy ministerial post with responsibility for the Settlement and National Service Division.

In the meantime, sources in Yamina are awaiting a Supreme Court hearing next week regarding a petition that would prevent Netanyahu from forming the government.

A senior Likud official threatened the Supreme Court ahead of hearings in the petition against the Likud-Blue rotational unity government agreement and Prime Minister Netanyahu's right to form a government while facing criminal charges.

"An intervention on the part of the Supreme Court will inevitably lead to a case against the Supreme Court's [overreach] and the overriding override clause," said the official.

Supreme Court hearings on the anti-Netanyahu bill will be broadcast live on the Supreme Court website and Twitter account next week.