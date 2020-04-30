Survey: Bennett top choice among politicians for Health Minister

Poll finds plurality of Israelis want health professional as next Health Minister, Naftali Bennett by far the top choice among politicians.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

A survey conducted by the 'Direct Polls' institute examined who Israeli citizens would like to see replace Yaakov Litzman as Health Minister.

According to the survey, a plurality of 44.2% would prefer to see a public health professional assume the post of Health Minister. Of the politicians named as candidates, Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett received the most support with 35.7% of respondents saying they would prefer to see him as Health Minister.

Bennett was far ahead of his nearest competition, MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White), who received 6.4%.

The survey was conducted by Shlomo Pilber and Zoriel Sharon, owners of Direct Polls LTD, on April 30, 2020 at noon, using a digital system with a panel, among 837 samples from the adult population (18+) in Israel. The statistical sampling error is 4.3%.

