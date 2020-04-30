Survey: Bennett top choice among politicians for Health Minister

Poll finds plurality of Israelis want health professional as next Health Minister, Naftali Bennett by far the top choice among politicians.

A survey conducted by the 'Direct Polls' institute examined who Israeli citizens would like to see replace Yaakov Litzman as Health Minister.

According to the survey, a plurality of 44.2% would prefer to see a public health professional assume the post of Health Minister. Of the politicians named as candidates, Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett received the most support with 35.7% of respondents saying they would prefer to see him as Health Minister.

Bennett was far ahead of his nearest competition, MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White), who received 6.4%.

The survey was conducted by Shlomo Pilber and Zoriel Sharon, owners of Direct Polls LTD, on April 30, 2020 at noon, using a digital system with a panel, among 837 samples from the adult population (18+) in Israel. The statistical sampling error is 4.3%.