President Rivlin expresses solidarity with New York

President Reuven Rivlin spoke Thursday with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York about the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties New York is facing.

The president expressed his solidarity with the United States, and particularly with the State of New York, as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic and expressed his sorrow for the many who have lost their lives. He also said that "we will do all we can to work together at this difficult time through sharing technology and professional dialog."

In a possible reference to controversial comments directed at Jewish residents of New York by Mayor Bill De Blasio, the president told Governor Cuomo that he is closely following the New York Jewish community which is suffering from the virus and, along with all Israelis, is praying for the recovery of all those who are sick and hoping that a vaccine is found soon. He thanked the governor for his commitment to the New York Jewish community, saying that the strong bonds with the American Jewish community are particularly important to us at this time.