Health Ministry: Don't open kindergartens

Govt. expected to approve reopening of elementary schools for this Sunday. Health Ministry says younger children have higher infection rate.

A senior Health Ministry official called on the government not to open kindergartens this Sunday, March 3. The official added that elementary schools up to the third grade can be allowed to open on Sunday.

“We’ve seen great results on the national infection map, and we can take this step and wait with kindergartens until the next round, when our [national] health will be a week or two along. The group that is safest to start with are first to third graders,” the official said.

According to the plan presented by the ministry, schools will resume a partial routine on Sunday when grades 1-6 will return to classes in a limited format while kindergartens will remain closed. The final decision will be made by the government tomorrow.

"Our recommendation for the kindergartens will be that 15 children would return [per class], split into groups of 7-8 children each, and be kept at a distance from each other," the official said.

He said that the younger the children, the higher the level of infection. "For day care, we recommend groups of up to 8 children with the most separation between them possible."

"It's a risk management question. It all depends on what happens in two weeks," the official told Channel 12 News.