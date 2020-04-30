Jerusalem neighborhoods declared "restricted areas"

Romema, Kiryat Belz, and Kiryat Sanz, as well as Bedouin town of Hura to be declared restricted zones until midnight on Sunday.

The Jerusalem neighborhoods of Romema, Kiryat Belz, and Kiryat Sanz will be declared "restricted areas," government officials declared Thursday evening. The Bedouin town of Hura will also be declared a "restricted area."

The decision to place the neighborhoods under lockdown was made in response to increased morbidity rates of the coronavirus.

The lockdowns will begin at 11 PM tonight and continue until midnight Sunday.

In addition, the lockdown on Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet will be extended.

At the same time, the decision was made to lift restrictions on Netivot and two other neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh.