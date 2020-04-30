Renewed closures expected to be imposed on Jerusalem neighborhoods

Neighborhoods of Jerusalem appear to be headed for renewed lockdown while lockdown in Netivot will come to an end.

Kipa Hebrew news reported that the Ministry of Health is expected to recommend a renewal of lockdown orders for a number of Jerusalem neighborhoods including Romema, Kiryat Belz, and Kiryat Sanz due to an increase in coronavirus cases in these areas. While the lockdown of Netivot is expected to come to an end, the one on Ramat Beit Shemesh is projected to be extended a number of days.

During the Passover holiday, some of the neighborhoods in the capital city were placed on lockdown due to a high infection rate, with the order removed within a week of going into effect as the city promised to take decisive measures fighting the virus. A similar situation also took place in Bnei Brak.

The Jerusalem Municipality told Kann News that if coronavirus-caused deaths in these neighborhoods were to rise again, it would not stand in the way of having them returned to lockdown mode.

Lockdown of Netivot comes to an end

In the Arab Israeli city of Tayibe where COVID-19 fatalities have been on the rise, the Health Ministry recommended limiting traffic to and from the city instead of imposing a lockdown and in the Bedouin village of Hura in the Negev, the ministry recommended a five-day lockdown due to a local breakout.

The municipality of Netivot announced this afternoon that the coronavirus committee chaired by the Prime Minister and headed by Ministers Deri and Erdan has decided to end the lockdown.