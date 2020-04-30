Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Bennett meet again, no progress made

Bennett, Netanyahu met again to discuss Yamina joining gov't. Bennett said Netanyahu only exerted additional pressure on his party.

Bennett told Kann News that there were no new developments in coalition negotiations and that Netanyahu was pressuring the religious Zionist party to join his government following another meeting between the two.

According to the report, when the Defense Minister told Netanyahu that in order to join the rotation government, "all the parties would have to have their say," the prime minister retorted that Yamina only deserved two ministerial posts due to its poor election showing. Bennett replied that his party's achievements over the past year should not be measured according to the amount of votes it had received.

Earlier in the day, Arutz Sheva reported that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit ruled against a petition to disqualify Netanyahu from forming a government and that the Supreme Court will rule on the petition in the coming week.

In his response, Mandelblit said there was no legal impediment to Netanyahu forming a government.