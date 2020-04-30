Netanyahu-Gantz power-sharing law approved in first reading

The Knesset voted to approve in its first reading legislation to allow the rotation agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz. 72 MKs voted in favor of the legislation while 31 voted against. The Yamina party did not participate in the vote.

The legislation is meant to anchor the rotation agreement in law, allowing the prime minister and deputy prime minister to be sworn in at the same time and for the two to share responsibilities on various issues.

After approval, the law is expected to return to be prepared for its second and third reading in the special committee chaired by MK Eitan Ginsburg, which was set up for this purpose.

The Blue and White party seeking to speed up the legislation so that the legislation could be finalized even before next Thursday, and ask the president in a timely manner to impose the cabinet on Benjamin Netanyahu.

Next week, the High Court will hear eight petitions against the unity deal and the imposition of the task of forming the government on Netanyahu while he is under indictment.