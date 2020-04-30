AG: Netanyahu may form government

Mandelblit says difficulties raised in petition against coalition deal do not constitute sufficient grounds for judicial intervention.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has submitted his response to the Supreme Court regarding the petition to the court asking to disqualify any MK who is under indictment from forming a government.

The petition is patently directed against Binyamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for several offenses. The court is set to rule on the petition next week.

In his response, Mandelblit said there was no legal impediment to Netanyahu forming a government.

The position the Attorney-General takes is that despite the significant difficulties that are raised in the petition, they do not constitute sufficient grounds for judicial intervention that would prevent a majority of MKs from promoting a new Israeli government headed by Netanyahu.