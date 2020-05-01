Tags:i24NEWS
Neurofeedback tech easing the mind during coronavirus pandemic
Remote neurofeedback therapy helps patients receive treatment at home amid coronavirus closures.
Neurofeedback session
iStock
|
MainAll NewsTechnology & HealthNeurofeedback tech easing the mind during coronavirus pandemic
Neurofeedback tech easing the mind during coronavirus pandemic
Remote neurofeedback therapy helps patients receive treatment at home amid coronavirus closures.
Neurofeedback session
iStock
Tags:i24NEWS
top