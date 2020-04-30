Poll: 26% of Israelis doubt ability to survive financial crisis

Over a quarter of population is unsure of their ability to survive the economic crisis in the wake of coronavirus, according to poll.

A survey conducted by the Galai Communication & PR polling agency has revealed that 26% of the Israeli population is unsure whether they will be able to weather the financial crisis that has hit the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Even though those polled expressed a reasonable level of confidence that the country itself would overcome the crisis - 5.4 out of 7 - many people clearly feel that the government is not doing enough to help them.

This was also expressed by the low level of trust in the Finance Ministry, which only received a score of 3.88 out of 7, the lowest of all the official bodies managing the crisis.

By contrast, the Health Ministry had a higher approval rate: 4.5 out of 7, up from 4.29 in the previous survey conducted several weeks ago. This is despite media attacks on the Health Minister and the Director-General of the Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, and could be linked to the lower infection rates being currently seen.