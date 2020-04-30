Israeli American voters and Joe Biden

Many Israelis possessing American citizenship will be voting for the next US president on November 3rd, 2020, some of them voting for the Democratic Candidate Joe Biden. They will do so without grasping the consequences associated with their action. Many of them will do so because of their dislike for President Trump rather than their endorsement of and/or enthusiasm for the Democratic Candidate.

These patriotic Israeli Americans will not understand why their voting action could severely damage their own security and safety. They will fail to understand that President Joe Biden would perpetrate a shattering set of circumstances on the Jewish State. Their judgment will be clouded by their aversion to President Trump without weighing their feelings of antipathy against the catastrophic consequences their action would bring about.

President Trump is not perfect. His conduct and demeanor can really be annoying to some. His incessant self-promotion and extreme partisanship ignite powerful emotions among those who disagree with him. However, when it comes to Israel, he is the greatest gift the Jewish State could have dreamed of. And this is not just because he supported Israel in the UN Security Council; it is not just because he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital; it is not just because he recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights; it is not just because he has supported Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

He is the greatest gift the Jewish State could have dreamed of mostly because he bowed out of the Iran’s Nuclear Deal while imposing sanctions that debilitated Iran’s economy and diminished its capacity to breed and proliferate terror acts around the world and throughout Israel’s borders.

If elected president, Joe Biden would almost certainly reverse President Trump’s policies regarding the Iran’s Nuclear deal. He was VP when the deal was struck. He was a major supporter and sponsor. That reversal will be accompanied by the elimination of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran. It would, indirectly, ignore Iran’s malicious support and initiation of terror acts around the world, spawning enough tailwind and less friction on the Ayatollah regime’s destructive objectives, thereby boosting its ability to threaten Israeli citizens’ way of life as well as the state’s existence.

I dread the moment when Iran becomes emboldened by a US president looking for a peaceful arrangement with a religious fanatic, ambitious, blood thirsty anti-Semitic regime, while employing appeasement and weakness reminiscent of Neville Chamberlain’s disastrous agreement with Adolf Hitler.

This is exactly why Joe Biden should not be in a position to repeat the same kind of foolish, shortsighted signing ceremony that unlocked the gate and facilitated the conditions for the launching of World War II, the worst period in human history.

Joe Biden is dangerous, and it’s not because he dislikes Israel. It’s because he is not smart enough to comprehend that the only way to contain Iran’s destructive ambitions is by suppressing their objectives, squishing them inside their own borders.

And if you doubt it, if you don't doubt Joe Biden’s ability to make the right decision, check out what Robert Gates, who served as Secretary of Defense under Presidents George Bush and Obama said more than once: “Joe Biden is the most consistent person I know. He has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Wow! That conclusion came from a person who had a firsthand knowledge of Biden’s ability to make policy decisions. It came from someone who worked closely with the former vice president.

I am convinced that if Joe Biden becomes President, he will maintain and prolong his consistency. He will make the wrong decisions over and again, but this time his flawed judgment will almost certainly lead to cataclysmic circumstances for Israel and for those Israelis who supported him.

Dr. Avi Perry, talk show host at Paltalk News Network (PNN), is the author of "Fundamentals of Voice Quality Engineering in Wireless Networks," and more recently, "72 Virgins," a thriller about the covert war on Islamic terror. He was a VP at NMS Communications, a Bell Laboratories - distinguished staff member and manager, as well as a delegate of the US and Lucent Technologies to the ITU—the UN International Standards body in Geneva, a professor at Northwestern University and Intelligence expert for the Israeli Government. He may be reached through his web site www.aviperry.org