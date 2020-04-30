Jay Leno and other celebrities to lead event for United Hatzalah

An all-star team of international celebrities is putting on a virtual event of music and comedy to honor first responders and support the United Hatzalah Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 3rd, and will include Jay Leno, Lior Suchard, Rona-Lee Shimon, Adam Kantor, Dudu Aharon, Amar’e Stoudemire, and others. Kantor, of Broadway fame, recently produced a similar online event called Saturday Night Seder which raised over $3 Million for the CDC Foundation.

“Saving Lives Sunday: A Streaming Event Honoring First Responders and Welcoming Home Eli Beer is a way to bring people together during a time of enforced distance, stress, and uncertainty,” said United Hatzalah’s Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel. “Our volunteers have been putting themselves and their families at risk every day by responding to all types of medical emergencies as well as undertaking an incredible amount of humanitarian assistance calls since the virus swept across the globe. While we cannot come together in person to say thank you and show our support, we can still come together and show our gratitude through this virtual medium.”

The event, a virtual telethon aimed at raising money to help assist in the organization’s fight against the Covid-19 Coronavirus, will be featuring Jay Leno and contain an hour of content. In addition to the celebrities, volunteers from United Hatzalah who are on the front lines of the corona campaign will be telling their stories.

During the event, there will also be a special tribute to Eli Beer, the Founder and President of United Hatzalah, who contracted the Covid-19 Coronavirus six weeks ago while in Miami on a fundraising trip to help the organization. Eli was in serious condition in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator in an induced coma for almost 30 days.

“Eli was helped by many people including Dr, Miriam Adelson who gave him her personal jet to fly him back to Israel after his recovery from the disease just last week. He has dedicated his life to saving others and has helped so many people across the globe. Now, more than ever, he deserves our honor and support in his mission” Maisel added.