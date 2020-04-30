Hamas: Israel has no right to exist

Hamas spokesman says Israel will continue to be an enemy because it "stole" the rights and land of the Palestinian people.

Abdel Latif al-Qanoa, a spokesman for the Hamas terrorist organization, on Wednesday denied the right of the Jewish people to establish a state on the territory of Israel.

In a series of Twitter posts as Israel marked its 72nd Independence Day, Qanoa said the independence celebrations do not change the historical fact that Israel was established as an entity that “stole Palestinian land on the bodies of the Palestinian people” and could never achieve legitimacy for its existence.

Qanoa stated that Israel would continue to be an enemy because it stole the rights of the Palestinian people and the holy places of the Islamic nation and because it is the main enemy of the nation.