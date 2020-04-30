Has Israel 'killed' the coronavirus?

As Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) morphed into Yom Ha’atzmaut (Independence Day), celebrating 72 years of Israel’s Independence, it occurred under unusual conditions – the country was under lockdown due to the coronavirus Pandemic.

Rod Bryant and Jerry Gordon of reached out to Dan Diker, a former Secretary General of the World Jewish Congress and now senior staff member of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), and director of the program countering Political Warfare, to discuss the experience and the possibility of a new emergency government, sovereignty for Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria and the significance of the 100th Anniversary of the San Remo conference.

Diker recounting being on a radio show that morning with a host who asked did “we slay the dragon, kill coronavirus, flatten the curve?” Israel had experienced over 15, 000 infected cases, 90 on ventilators and 208 fatalities.

He noted that Israel was beginning the process of reopening its street markets, but requiring those who venture out to wear masks, else they would be fined the equivalent of $60. He cited his friend, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, an Israeli born of American parents in Haifa. Diker credited him for doing an outstanding job of managing the response to the Pandemic through the efforts of the Home Front Command protecting the “Golden Age" population, aged 60+ well into their 90s.

The Mossad also was commended for bringing from aboard ventilators, medicines, reagents for testing and personal protection equipment for health workers. Diker paid tribute to the Israeli culture of survival in managing disasters.