Watch: The winning song of the Jewrovision Song Contest Bnei Akiva Amsterdam branch wins singing competition among Jewish communities around the world.

World Bnei Akiva Jewrovision contest The Amsterdam branch of Bnei Akiva won the Jewrovirion Song Contest Wednesday. The competition was organized by World Bnei Akiva, in partnership with the Zera Israel Foundation, which works to bring Jews from all over the world closer to Judaism and the State of Israel, in a welcoming and approachable manner, while preserving Jewish law. It included 16 songs from 16 Bnei Akiva branches worldwide, and featured singer Yishai Ribo in a guest appearance.





