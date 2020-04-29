Watch: Israel Independence Day Airshow

The Air Force Independence Day Airshow was held today with a nod to Israel's hospital medical teams, Magen David Adom teams and health clinics. Throughout the day, the planes flew around the country over Israel’s different hospitals.
Full schedule:
Wolfson (Holon) - 9:40
Ichilov (Tel Aviv) - 9:45
Sheba, Tel Hashomer (Ramat Gan) - 09:52
Mayanei Hayeshua (Bnei Brak) and Assuta (Ramat Hachayal) - 09:58
Meir (Kfar Saba) - 10:05
Beilinson, Hasharon and Schneider (Petah Tikva) - 10:10
Ha’emek (Afula) - 12:12
Poriya (Tiberias) - 12:21
Ziv (Tzfat) - 12:28
Hagalil (Nahariya) - 12:36
Rambam (Haifa) - 12:42
Bnei Zion (Haifa) - 12:45
Carmel (Haifa) - 12:46
Hillel Yaffe (Hadera) - 12:56
Laniado (Netanya) - 13:01
Barzilai (Ashkelon) - 14:54
Assuta (Ashdod) - 14:59
Kaplan (Rehovot) - 3:05 p.m.
Shamir (Rishon Lezion) - 15:11
Hadassah Ein Kerem (Jerusalem) - 15:20
Shaare Zedek (Jerusalem) - 15:23
Hadassah Mount Scopus (Jerusalem) - 15:27
Yoseftal (Eilat) - 15:45
Soroka (Beer Sheva) - 15:50