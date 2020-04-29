

Watch: Israel Independence Day Airshow Airshow held with a nod to Israel's hospital medical teams, Magen David Adom teams and health clinics. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson Air Force airshow The Air Force Independence Day Airshow was held today with a nod to Israel's hospital medical teams, Magen David Adom teams and health clinics. Throughout the day, the planes flew around the country over Israel’s different hospitals.



Full schedule: Wolfson (Holon) - 9:40 Ichilov (Tel Aviv) - 9:45 Sheba, Tel Hashomer (Ramat Gan) - 09:52 Mayanei Hayeshua (Bnei Brak) and Assuta (Ramat Hachayal) - 09:58 Meir (Kfar Saba) - 10:05 Beilinson, Hasharon and Schneider (Petah Tikva) - 10:10 Ha’emek (Afula) - 12:12 Poriya (Tiberias) - 12:21 Ziv (Tzfat) - 12:28 Hagalil (Nahariya) - 12:36 Rambam (Haifa) - 12:42 Bnei Zion (Haifa) - 12:45 Carmel (Haifa) - 12:46 Hillel Yaffe (Hadera) - 12:56 Laniado (Netanya) - 13:01 Barzilai (Ashkelon) - 14:54 Assuta (Ashdod) - 14:59 Kaplan (Rehovot) - 3:05 p.m. Shamir (Rishon Lezion) - 15:11 Hadassah Ein Kerem (Jerusalem) - 15:20 Shaare Zedek (Jerusalem) - 15:23 Hadassah Mount Scopus (Jerusalem) - 15:27 Yoseftal (Eilat) - 15:45 Soroka (Beer Sheva) - 15:50





