Watch: Israel Independence Day Airshow

Airshow held with a nod to Israel's hospital medical teams, Magen David Adom teams and health clinics.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson

The Air Force Independence Day Airshow was held today with a nod to Israel's hospital medical teams, Magen David Adom teams and health clinics. Throughout the day, the planes flew around the country over Israel’s different hospitals.



Full schedule:

Wolfson (Holon) - 9:40

Ichilov (Tel Aviv) - 9:45

Sheba, Tel Hashomer (Ramat Gan) - 09:52

Mayanei Hayeshua (Bnei Brak) and Assuta (Ramat Hachayal) - 09:58

Meir (Kfar Saba) - 10:05

Beilinson, Hasharon and Schneider (Petah Tikva) - 10:10

Ha’emek (Afula) - 12:12

Poriya (Tiberias) - 12:21

Ziv (Tzfat) - 12:28

Hagalil (Nahariya) - 12:36

Rambam (Haifa) - 12:42

Bnei Zion (Haifa) - 12:45

Carmel (Haifa) - 12:46

Hillel Yaffe (Hadera) - 12:56

Laniado (Netanya) - 13:01

Barzilai (Ashkelon) - 14:54

Assuta (Ashdod) - 14:59

Kaplan (Rehovot) - 3:05 p.m.

Shamir (Rishon Lezion) - 15:11

Hadassah Ein Kerem (Jerusalem) - 15:20

Shaare Zedek (Jerusalem) - 15:23

Hadassah Mount Scopus (Jerusalem) - 15:27

Yoseftal (Eilat) - 15:45

Soroka (Beer Sheva) - 15:50

