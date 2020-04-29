Molotov cocktail thrown at Holon income tax building

Fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system. Graffiti sprayed at scene read "The blood of the independent is not up-for-grabs."

Last night, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Holon tax assessor's office and graffiti saying "The blood of the independent is not up-for-grabs" was sprayed.

One of the bottles penetrated the first floor and damaged several offices. The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

Police and rescue personnel arrived at the scene. There were no casualties. An investigation was launched to clarify the circumstances of the incident.