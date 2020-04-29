Police salute Palmach veteran on her 90th birthday

Police surprise woman who fought in the War of Independence whose birthday is Independence Day.

Police in the Yarkon area police arrived on Wednesday morning near the home of a former Palmach soldier who fought in Israel's War of Independence in 1948 and surprised her on her 90th birthday, which falls on Independence Day.

Hasida Pa'il was born in 1930 and enlisted in the Palmach. After the Palmach was dismantled and folded into the IDF, she worked in intelligence at the Southern Command. She participated in Operation Yoav, Operation Horev and other operations.

The policemen gave their congratulations and saluted her, wishing her long life and health and thanking her for her contribution and for being a symbol of determination and faith.