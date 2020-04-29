Watch: Cantors sing 'Avinu Shebashamayim' in honor of Israel's Independence Day
Cantors from around the world join together to sing prayer for Israel, in honor of country's 72nd Independence Day.
Shai Abramson
Eliran Aharon
Watch: Cantors sing 'Avinu Shebashamayim' in honor of Israel's Independence Day
Watch: Cantors sing 'Avinu Shebashamayim' in honor of Israel's Independence Day
Cantors from around the world join together to sing prayer for Israel, in honor of country's 72nd Independence Day.
Shai Abramson
Eliran Aharon
