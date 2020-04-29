Winner of Int'l Bible Contest for Youth announced: Ruth Cohen, an Israeli eleventh-grader

Ruth Cohen, 11th grader at Ulpanat Baharan, takes first place in International Bible Contest for Youth. In 2nd place is Moshe Glida'i.

The winner of this year's International Bible Contest for Youth is Ruth Cohen, a resident of Merkaz Shapira and an eleventh-grade student at Ulpanat Baharan, a religious girls high school in Gedera.

In second place is Moshe Glida'i, an eleventh-grade student at the Makor Chaim Yeshiva.

In third place is Chaim Nosson Shields, from Olney, Maryland, and Miriam Sharam of Mexico took fourth place.

The contest, hosted by Avshalom Kor, took place Wednesday morning, with 16 contestants competing live and broadcasted on television.

Also attending the contest were Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina), Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Education Minister Director-General Shmuel Abuav, Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog, and Israel Prize winner Miriam Peretz.

Praising Cohen, Rabbi Peretz said: "For the first time in ten years, we have a female Bible Contest winner: Ruth Cohen, 16 years old, an eleventh-grade student at Ulpanat Baharan. Congratulations on winning. You've brought pride to our country."

Bnei Akiva Secretary-general Yair Shahal congratulated Cohen, saying: "The entire Bnei Akiva movement is proud of Ruth Cohen, who was crowned International Bible Contest winner today. Ruth is a counselor for the Ma'apilim group at the movement's Merkaz Shapira center, and in her life she fulfills the movement's slogan that, 'our heads are deep in Torah.' She is a role model and inspiration to her group, in everything she does."

"We congratulate Cohen and applaud her for her amazing success, and we are certain that she will continue to spread the light of the Bible, including in her continued praiseworthy activities in the movement, which she involves herself in throughout the entire year."