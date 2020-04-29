Watch the Hebrew broadcast:
International Bible Quiz for youth - this time it's online
Contestants will compete via internet link, with Dr. Avshalom Kor asking the questions.
International Bible Quiz
Kan 11
|
Watch the Hebrew broadcast:
