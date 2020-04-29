Watch the Independence Day flyover: These are the times it'll pass

Air Force limits traditional Independence Day flyover to salute hospital staff, prevent gatherings. Here is the full list of flyover times.

The traditional Independence Day flyovers will be limited to over hospitals and medical centers, applauding the medical staff leading the battle against coronavirus.

The flyover take place on Wednesday and will include four Texan II T-6s, which will perform aerobatics over the hospitals at the following times:

Wolfson (Holon) - 9:40a.m.

Ichilov (Tel Aviv) - 9:45a.m.

Sheba, Tel Hashomer (Ramat Gan) - 9:52a.m.

Mayanei Hayeshua (Bnei Brak) and Assuta (Ramat Hahayal) - 9:58a.m.

Meir (Kfar Saba) - 10:05a.m.

Beilinson, Hasharon, and Schneider (Petah Tikva) - 10:10a.m.

Ha'emek (Afula) - 12:12p.m.

Poriya (Tiberias) - 12:21p.m.

Ziv (Tzfat) - 12:28p.m.

Hagalil (Nahariya) - 12:36p.m.

Rambam (Haifa) - 12:42p.m.

Bnai Zion (Haifa) - 12:45p.m.

Carmel (Haifa) - 12:46p.m.

Hillel Yaffe (Hadera) - 12:56p.m.

Laniado (Netanya) - 1:01p.m.

Barzilai (Ashkelon) - 2:54p.m.

Assuta (Ashdod) - 2:59p.m.

Kaplan (Rehovot) 3:05p.m.

Shamir (Rishon Lezion) - 3:11p.m.

Hadassah Ein Kerem (Jerusalem) - 3:20p.m.

Shaare Zedek (Jerusalem) - 3:23p.m.

Hadassah Mount Scopus (Jerusalem) - 3:27p.m.

Yoseftal (Eilat) - 3:45p.m.

Soroka (Be'er Sheva) - 3:50p.m.