PA: 501 cases of coronavirus

PA includes residents of eastern Jerusalem in its tally, despite the fact that it is under Israeli sovereignty.

Palestinian Authority (PA) “health minister” Mai al-Kaila on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19.

All the new cases were among Palestinian Arabs residing in eastern Jerusalem, which is under Israeli sovereignty but the PA includes cases of coronavirus reported there in its tally.

According to the PA, there are 501 cases of coronavirus so far, of whom 402 are currently active (six in the Gaza Strip and 255 in the Palestinian district of Jerusalem, which also includes eastern Jerusalem).

Four Palestinian Arabs have died from the coronavirus.

The PA has so far carried out 30,500 tests to diagnose the coronavirus and is able to perform 5,000 tests every day through seven laboratories in both Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Among the Palestinian Arab communities in the diaspora, there have been 1,021 cases of COVID-19, of whom 60 have died.