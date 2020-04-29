PA condemns State Department comments on sovereignty

PA “foreign ministry”: US willingness to accept Israeli sovereignty is "an extension of the US bias" in favor of Israel.

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday condemned remarks by a US State Department official, who said the US would be ready to recognize an Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The PA’s “foreign ministry” said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that such remarks are "an extension of the US bias to the Israeli occupation and colonial expansionist policies in the territories of the Palestinian state."

The statement added that there would be nothing left to the negotiations if Israel annexes the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area, and applies its civil laws to communities in Judea and Samaria.

"This is a flagrant coup against the international terms of reference of the peace process, mainly the principles of land for peace, the two-state solution and the UN resolutions, which were replaced by the US administration's so-called 'Deal of the Century," the statement said.

The ministry urged the international community to take firm actions against Israel if it goes ahead with such a move, and impose political, economic and technological sanctions.

The State Department spokesperson said on Monday that “we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel.”

The spokesperson also added that the US would ask Israel’s new unity government to negotiate with Palestinian Arabs.

The step would be "in the context of the Government of Israel agreeing to negotiate with the Palestinians along the lines set forth in President Trump's Vision," she said, referring to President Donald Trump’s peace plan which was unveiled in January and is also known as the “Deal of the Century”.

The comments follow the agreement on a unity government between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, which states that the government could apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria this coming July.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said that application of sovereignty was ultimately "an Israeli decision."

PA was outraged by Pompeo’s remarks, with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman saying that the US has no right to decide the fate of “Palestinian lands”.

Meanwhile, the Arab League said on Monday it would hold a virtual meeting this week to discuss Israel’s sovereignty plan.