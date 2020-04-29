Biden wins Ohio Democratic primary

Former US Vice President is the only candidate remaining in the race, but Senator Bernie Sanders was still on the Ohio ballot.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary, CNN projected Tuesday.

Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is the only candidate left in the presidential race, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was still on the Ohio ballot.

Sanders suspended his campaign earlier this month and subsequently endorsed Biden, but decided to remain on the ballot in order to amass "as many delegates as possible" as part of an effort "to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions" at this summer's Democratic convention.

The primary in Ohio was pushed back last month as the coronavirus pandemic forced rallies and other in-person campaigning to grind to a halt.

The state was one of the first to delay its contest because of the outbreak.

Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by Monday in order to count. Voters could also bring ballots to county boards of elections before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. In-person voting was only available on Tuesday to individuals with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.

Biden’s victory in Ohio comes hours after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed him during a virtual town hall.

Biden previously received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.