How do we need to behave in order to make the land our own?

Remembering our fallen soldiers is a duty which Israel embraces with all its heart.

Following 24 hours of showing our respect and eternal gratitude, Yom HaZikaron (Memorial Day) ends, and in roars Yom HaAtzma'ut - Israel's Independence Day, overflowing with the profound joy of being a free and independent people in our G-d given homeland, following endless centuries of exile.

The double Torah reading of Acharei Mot-Kedoshim teaches us just how we need to behave in order to truly make the land our own.