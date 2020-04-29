New leadership elected to Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Dianne Lob elected to serve as next chair of the Conference of Presidents. Current Chair Arthur Stark extended for an additional year.

At a meeting of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday, Dianne Lob was elected to serve as the next chair of the Conference by an overwhelming vote of 31-8, with five abstaining.

Current Chair Arthur Stark was extended for an additional year.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve an additional year as Conference Chair and feel privileged to do so,” said Stark, who had been nearing the culmination of his two-year term limit.

“I look forward to working closely with Dianne over the next year, as she becomes fluent in the unique and complex work of the Conference and becomes familiar with the leaders of the member organizations while she brings to bear her exceptional skills in leadership, management and interpersonal relationships. We, as a community, will become stronger from this experience and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will continue to thrive now and into the future,” he added.

For the next year, Lob will serve as Chair-Elect, in a newly created position, while the current chair, Arthur Stark will continue to serve as Chair. The vote to change the Conference Process and Procedures to a practice that is in place in many organizations passed almost unanimously 39-1-5.

“Dianne is a visionary leader whose personal history embodies the Jewish American story. As the child of refugees who fled Nazi Germany and the grandchild of family members murdered in the Holocaust, she understands the role of Jewish leadership during these uncertain times and the unique importance of the Jewish State of Israel in securing our survival,” said Conference CEO William Daroff.

“We are honored that Dianne chose to serve in this new role and are looking forward to her steady leadership of our conference. As we see the rising tide of global antisemitism and the utmost importance of Jewish communal security, Dianne is the right leader to help steer our community toward greater unity and shared purpose.”

Lob served as Chair of the board of HIAS, the Jewish refugee rescue and resettlement organization. She is Head of Global Business Development at Alliance Bernstein LP, a leading global investment-management and research firm, where she has been since 1999. Lob was a founder of AB’s women’s initiatives including Synergy, the employee resource group dedicated to women’s empowerment, and the Women’s Leadership Council. Prior to joining the firm, she spent 22 years at J.P. Morgan, where she was a managing director and investment banker. Ms. Lob holds a BA in economics from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

“I am honored to be elected to lead the conference. We will continue to build on our past successes and unify around our shared mission of strengthening the Jewish community, combatting anti-Semitism, and standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel,” she said. “Our community is facing steep challenges throughout America and the world, but we will overcome this together. Thank you to our membership for electing me to this role and I look forward to working with the rest of the team in service of our mission and membership.”

“The Conference has faced many critical issues and situations over its six decades. Through collective and collaborative efforts, together, we advanced the interests and security of the American Jewish community, defended endangered Jewish populations, fought Jew hatred in all its forms, and enhanced the special U.S.-Israel relationship,” said Vice Chair Malcolm Hoenlein.

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses unique challenges that will place immense strains on our community and its resources. The need for true achdut, unity, will be most important. We will need to stand together in the Conference to effectively address our common concerns. This and future generations count on it.”