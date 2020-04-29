Watch: President Rivlin's greeting for Israel's Independence Day

President Reuven Rivlin: No virus can keep us from celebrating the miracle of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel.

President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday published a video greeting to Jewish communities around the world on the occasion of Israel’s Independence Day.

“While this year’s celebration may be different, no virus can keep us from celebrating the miracle of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel. Even though we cannot be together this year, this crisis has made us feel, more than ever, that we are one family, shared history, shared values and a shared destiny,” said Rivlin.

“Again and again, we have faced great dangers and threats, but our people’s determination and solidarity allowed us to overcome every challenge, and the State of Israel grew into a strong democracy. This same determination and solidarity will allow us to overcome the great challenges of the coronavirus as well.”

“Israeli start-ups and research centers are already making important contributions to the global fight against coronavirus, and I know that the State of Israel and the people of Israel will become stronger from this crisis,” the President continued.

“I look forward to celebrating with all of you next year in Jerusalem. Happy Independence Day. God bless all of you, God bless the State of Israel,” he concluded.