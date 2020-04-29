New song by Shlomo Katz & Moshe Kesselman salutes soldiers and pays gratitude to God

In a new music clip released in honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day, Rabbi Shlomo Katz and Moshe Kesselman sing as IDF soldiers are seen returning to their loving and longing families.

"This is a special composition for me in that it was my very first one," Kesselman tells Arutz Sheva. "The words are so meaningful. Especially in this environment, giving thanks to Hashem (God) for our every day lives is so important".

"As immigrants, 14 years ago," he explains, "we had the honor of our first child joining the IDF one month ago. Due to the coronavirus we were told that they don’t know when the soldiers will be coming home. One month later he surprised us and walked in the door. It was such an amazing moment and I was so happy we caught it on video. I realized there have to be many other parents who have experienced this same feeling and I wanted to share this with people around the world."

"As I reflect about the meaning of Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day), followed by Yom Haatzmaut (Independence Day), I realize how much we have to be thankful for. We have the most amazing young men and women who dedicate their lives to protect us and our homeland. We are inspired and draw strength from them. This song is dedicated to all of our soldiers."