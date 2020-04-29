In honor of Israel’s Independence Day, Israel’s UN mission published a special video featuring UN Ambassadors from all around the world who describe what they love most about Israel.
Tags:UN, Israeli Independence Day
Watch: Independence Day greetings from UN Ambassadors
Watch: UN Ambassadors from around the world have a message for the people of Israel.
Israeli flag
iStock
