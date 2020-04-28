A torch in honor of Israel's doctors

Professor Galia Rahav, the head of the infectious disease department at Sheba Medical Center, lit one of the torches at the opening ceremony for Israel's Independence Day at Mount Herzl Tuesday evening.

Prof. Rahav lit the torch in honor of Israel's medical professionals who are at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I light this torch in honor of my friends, the doctors, laboratory workers, medical researchers, and all those who hold up the healthcare system in Israel, those who, throughout the last few weeks, have been found on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus," she said.

"In honor of those who work every day and every night to heal every person, regardless of religion, race, and gender. In honor of our determined effort to understand this disease and to bring about its disappearance with medicine and a vaccine. In honor of the hope and glory of the State of Israel."