Jewish leaders pause to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations: 'We remember brave men and women who answered call to serve Jewish State.'

Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, issued the following statement:

"On Yom HaZikaron​, we pause to remember the brave men and women who answered the call to serve the Jewish State and gave their lives in its defense. We also remember today the innocent civilians taken by the senseless violence of terrorism.

"As we hear the siren ring out, we come together as a people to pay our solemn respects to Israel’s 23,816 fallen soldiers and the more than 3,000 Israelis taken by terror. May their memory be for a blessing, and may these numbers cease to grow in our time."​