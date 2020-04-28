Porush son released from hospital, came home to sit shiva

Those close to the family hope that his return will be a comfort during this extraordinarily painful time

The Porush family gained international attention this week after living the seemingly worst-case scenario in the age of the coronavirus. It began last week when Rebbetzin Baila Porush, a 52 year old mother of 6, passed away suddenly. She had been recovering well from COVID-19, then rapidly deteriorated over the course of an hour and passed away.

Footage of her funeral circulated as her husband Rabbi Tzvi Porush eulogized from inside of an ambulance. Little did viewers know that Rabbi Porush’s body was infected by the virus, and that within two days he would be gone from this world as well.

The drama continued as their son Chaim remained hospitalized in critical condition. For days, the Porush children wondered if they would lose a third family member to COVID-19. In a miraculous turn, Chaim has now been released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Those close to the family hope that his return will be a comfort during this extraordinarily painful time.

The home Chaim returns to is, of course, drastically different than the one he left: Both of his parents are gone, and his siblings are in mourning. A letter was released today from the Biale Rebbe and Rav Chaim Kanievsky, entreating the Jewish People to unite in helping the family financially. Funds are desperately needed as they will have to cover all of their bills and expenses moving forward without any parents, until they reach adulthood.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE PORUSH FAMILY