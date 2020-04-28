Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.
MainAll NewsInside IsraelHadar Goldin, fallen IDF soldier, was 'a ball of energy, he raised the standard'
Hadar Goldin, fallen IDF soldier, was 'a ball of energy, he raised the standard'
Hadar Goldin was killed and his body abducted by Hamas during a UN-brokered ceasefire. 'He was a humble, modest person, a role model.'
Hadar Goldin and his fiancee, Edna
Bnei David Institutes
Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.
Tags:Memorial Day
