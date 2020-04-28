MKs demand PM Netanyahu intervene to save daycares from collapse due to coronavirus crisis

MKs from the right-wing bloc sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, demanding he intervene to prevent what they described as a "collapse of the daycares and the preschools due to the coroanvirus crisis."

Among the MKs signed on the request are Shas MKs Yinon Azoulay and Yakov Margi, UTJ's MK Yaakov Tessler, and MKs Kathrin Shitrit (Likud) and Michael Biton (Blue and White).

According to them, discussions held by the Knesset's Special Committee for Welfare and Labor, which were attended by representatives of the Finance Ministry, promises were made to end the crisis but all of the promises turned out to be "nothing more than throwing sand."

"Daycares have been involved in an ongoing process with the Finance Ministry regarding aid and compensation that they are supposed to receive - but unsuccessfully," they said. "The issue of the daycares today is a national challenge which requires attention as well as an immediate solution in order to restart activity in the economy."

"Without the intervention of the Prime Minister, daycares and private preschools will be forced to remain closed and leave tens of thousands of young children and their parents at home, without the ability to return to a normal routine."