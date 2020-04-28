New York: Free iPads for special education students in private schools

Teach NYS, a division of the Orthodox Union advocating for equitable government funding for New York nonpublic schools, welcomed the New York City Department of Education (DOE) announcement Monday that students in nonpublic schools who receive special education and related services from the city will be eligible to apply for the free iPad distribution program.

“The city’s decision to offer free iPads to students in nonpublic schools, who receive special education and related services marks a step forward in both inclusion and equity of government resource distribution,” said Teach NYS Executive Director Maury Litwack.

“Without technology, nonpublic school students with individualized education plans (IEPs) cannot receive critical services and programs vital to their progress while schools remain closed due to social distancing. Along with our partners, UJA Federation of New York and The Jewish Education Project, Teach NYS will continue to fight for free iPad distribution to all nonpublic school children, none of whom can afford to fall behind," he added.

“This program is critical and will help ease the burden that so many of our students and their families have carried,” said Yachad International Director Avrohom Adler. Yachad’s IVDU is a school for children individuals with special education needs.

Teach NYS, a division of the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition, was founded in 2013 to advocate for equitable government funding for New York nonpublic schools. It has secured additional funding for nonpublic schools, which is used to increase security, enhance education and defray costs. Teach NYS created a first in the nation program to begin reimbursing nonpublic schools for the costs of qualified STEM instructors. In 2018, it championed a historic pilot program to begin providing Kosher and Halal meals to students enrolled in both public and nonpublic schools in New York City.