New details emerge on how yeshivas will reopen

Following a three-hour meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), representatives of the yeshivas, the Education Ministry, and the Health Ministry, a plan to reopen yeshivas was drafted, and will be brought on Tuesday for the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the agreement, the NSC will tour every educational institution to ensure its preparedness for a new "coronavirus routine," and decide whether the institution meets the Health Ministry's strict demands.

The plan allows for yeshiva students to return to their studies using the "capsule" method, in which they will not come in contact with the outside world while they are in yeshiva.

The plan will be in accordance with the gradual easing of restrictions in the rest of the education system.

Under the plan, yeshiva campuses will be divided into completely separate zones, for each "capsule" of students, so that the various groups do not come in contact with each other at all.

In the first stage, studies will be allowed only in selected institutions, which have a closed campus allowing students to remain at the yeshiva without leaving its walls. This stage is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Supervision of the routine at yeshivas will be done by a staff comprised of professionals in the government and ministries, as well as the Yeshiva Unions. As part of the supervision, there will be real-time visits to the yeshivas.

Moshe Gutman, who heads the Yeshiva Unions, told Arutz Sheva: "This is not a simple challenge. First of all, there are people's lives. Second of all, this is a complex organizational challenge, which will require institutions to flex every administrative muscle in order to succeed. We're prepared for this. We've done a lot of preparatory work, in coordination with every government office and the relevant authorities."

"The students will also be required to put in effort in order to come and learn Torah. It's not a simple thing to tell people not to leave their school at all, and to change their habits. But we know our community, and the demand will be a lot greater than what we are able to reopen. Already now, we are overwhelmed with requests from the institutions to be first in line. Thank G-d, this is a great show of love for Torah."

The dean of one of the yeshivas told Arutz Sheva: "With us, if there are a few groups in the institution, they will be signs clearly marking them, by color. Students will wear a bracelet with the color of their group. Anyone who does not commit to obeying all the guidelines will simply not be approved [to return]. Since there isn't enough space for everyone right now, from our perspective there will be a select group chosen, with entrance criteria."