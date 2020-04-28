Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.
Tags:Roi Klein, Memorial Day
Roi Klein's colleagues 'learned to appreciate Roi when he was still alive'
Roi Klein's colleagues 'learned to appreciate Roi when he was still alive'
Roi Klein, killed while defending his country and protecting his comrades was 'number one' when it came to inner strength. Watch.
Roi Klein with his children
Bnei David Institutes
